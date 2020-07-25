Niagara Falls tour boats show how Canada and the US handle Covid-19

( CNN)– The Canada/United States border is anticipated to stay closed up until a minimum of August 21, however there’s one area where American and Canadian travelers can still pass nearly side by side, and that’s NiagaraFalls

Recent video footage of tour boats at the world-famous waterfalls show a people-laden vessel run by US business Maid of the Mist cruising past a sparsely inhabited boat run by Canada’s Hornblower NiagaraCruises

The US boats are being filled to 50% capability, however the Canadian boats are taking a far more careful technique, running at about 15% capability.

“You can see why the pandemic is raging in the States but not in Canada when you look at the difference between the boats,” one Canadian traveler informed press reporters.

“The Maid of the Mist is following the guidance of New York State health officials,” states the US tour business. “With the safety of our guests and employees in mind, we have implemented a number of changes to our operation to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.”

Face masks are compulsory and social distancing markers have actually been contributed to the American tourboats

Out of a population of around 37.6 million, Canada has actually reported almost 114,000 cases given that the start of the pandemic.

The United States, on the other hand, is house to around 328 million individuals, and has actually reported almost 4 million Covid-19 cases since July22

The Canadian/US border is the longest undefended border in the world and, due to Covid-19, it’s been closed to all “non-essential traffic” given thatMarch The US and Canadian federal governments evaluation the contract every 30 days.

“We recognize that the situation continues to be complex in the United States with regard to Covid-19,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau informed press reporters this month. “We are going to continue to keep Canadians safe and to keep our economy flowing.”