Niabi monkey undergoes groundbreaking surgery | Local News

In investigating Keeya’s condition, Hughes stated Monday, she might discover no other cases of a colobus monkey with the very same sort of growth and discovered no examples of effective hysterectomies as treatment.

The kind of cancer not just is unusual in the types however is extremely uncommon for such a young primate. Keeya has to do with 6, and her types can live to be twenty years old, she stated.

Hughes looked for Hinzman, she stated, due to the fact that she required a doctor with an understanding of primates’ reproductive systems, which enhanced her understanding of animals’ distinct digestion systems. As fellow primates, people and colobus monkeys have physiological resemblances.

“It was a nice marriage of our two professions,” she stated of dealing withHinzman “It was definitely stressful, although we both felt great in our abilities.

“The surgery went beautifully. It could not have gone better. Now after monitoring her for these five months we are optimistic, confident even, that she will live a long, healthy life.”

Jackson associated the group method to Keeya’s treatment for her survival.