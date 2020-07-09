NHS Trust boss accuses her own staff of being responsible for coronavirus outbreak on wards

The chief executive of a hospital in Boris Johnson’s constituency has blamed an outbreak of coronavirus on ‘irresponsible’ staff failing woefully to wear masks and abide by social distancing rules.

Hillingdon Hospital has been forced to close to emergencies since Monday night.

NHS officials said that up to 70 staff were in self-isolation including ‘a number’ who had tested positive.’

Ambulances are being diverted to other trusts even though walk-in A&E patients can nevertheless be seen.

A general view of Hillingdon hospital in west London on July 8. The site has been forced to close to emergencies since Monday night after having a coronavirus outbreak

On Friday, the trust’s leader, Sarah Tedford, sent a note to staff saying: ‘I am told some of you aren’t wearing appropriate masks and you are not adhering to social distancing. This has led to an outbreak on a ward where our staff have contracted Covid-19.

‘If you do not follow the guidance, we cannot keep you safe. I don’t like wearing a mask, nonetheless it would be irresponsible of me not to achieve this. Please think very carefully in what you are doing and get yourselves if you’re keeping yourself safe and if you’re keeping one another safe.

She added in the message reported by The Guardian: ‘Can I please remind you to simply take responsibility for yourself along with your team and help people beat Covid-19? The lockdown is being lifted. Please ensure we play our part in not spreading Covid-19 and leading by example.

‘This is such a serious matter, and at the moment I’m afraid some of us aren’t demonstrating the behaviour we have to be. If you see someone perhaps not adhering to the guidance, please remind them of their responsibilities.’

However, the Mail has been informed that some frontline workers claim the outbreak was triggered by them being admonished by managers for wearing facemasks ‘inappropriately’.

A letter sent by a group of medical practioners to Ms Tedford this week warns that consultants and junior doctors was told to get rid of the masks.

Staff were told off about their ‘inappropriate use of PPE (personal protective equipment)’, the letter from the doctors on the local negotiating committee alleges.

The outbreak is believed to be centred on the eight-bed Bevan ward that was being used to treat Covid patients.

NHS officials said that as much as 70 staff who work on the hospital in Uxbridge, pictured above, were in self-isolation including ‘a number’ who had tested positive’

The hospital is run by Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation trust and serves a catchment population of 350,000 people, mostly in the Prime Minister’s constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Although ambulances are being diverted and medical practioners are unable to refer patients directly in via A&E, other departments including maternity remain open.

Professor Kevin Fenton, London regional director for Public Health England said: ‘We are supporting Hillingdon hospital after a number of staff who are now self-isolating tested positive for Covid-19.

‘Together with the trust’s management, the local authority public health team and the Joint Biosecurity Centre, PHE’s role is to provide solid advice on actions that can limit the spread of illness including enhanced cleaning, reviewing infection get a handle on practices and reinforcing hand hygiene and social distancing.

‘Overall, levels of coronavirus across London boroughs, including Hillingdon, remain low and steady. This incident is currently isolated to the hospital with no indication of wider community transmission, however we remain vigilant and are carefully monitoring the situation.’

A spokesman for the trust said: ‘A number of our staff have either tested positive for Covid-19 or are self-isolating, and arrangements are in destination for a maintain safe and good quality care. Any impact on patients has been kept to a total minimum.

‘The vast majority of our staff are maintaining social distancing and it is essential that everyone follows the guidance if we are to provide the safest care to our patients.’