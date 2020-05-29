NHS test and trace tsar Dido Harding is on board of Cheltenham Festival

There is rising fury over the choice at hand management of the NHS’ Track and Trace programme to a Tory MP’s spouse additionally on the manager committee that allowed 260,000 folks to attend the Cheltenham Festival days earlier than lockdown started.

Dido Harding sits on the board of the Jockey Club, the organisers of the world-famous horse racing occasion, which scientists and medical doctors referred to as a ‘catastrophe’ for Britain and claimed accelerated the unfold of coronavirus within the UK the place at the least 38,000 have died.

A former jockey herself earlier than going on to run web big TalkTalk, Ms Harding was elevated to the House of Lords by her college good friend David Cameron in 2014, and now works for the NHS operating the observe and trace service promised to guide the UK out of lockdown.

Baroness Harding has not publicly commented on the choice to permit Cheltenham to go forward between March 10 and 13 – however the Jockey Club has insisted that it complied with Government recommendation on the time. A spokesman advised MailOnline he could not remark on whether or not their board member Ms Harding attended the pageant this 12 months.

Cheltenham Festival spectators in contrast it to the ‘final days of Rome’ as tons of of hundreds of folks partied understanding Boris Johnson was imminently going to cancel all sporting occasions and impose a nationwide lockdown.

Pictures of the packed stands and bars on the world well-known racecourse shocked Britain at a time when Covid-19 instances had been growing quick and folks had been already being urged to social distance.

Data has proven a cluster of Covid-19 sufferers needing hospitalisation within the space surrounding Cheltenham Racecourse which attracted 250,000 folks by means of the turnstiles of Prestbury Park in the course of the four-day pageant which occurred between March 10-13

Critics have questioned whether or not she is the fitting individual to run the observe and trace programme given her function at Cheltenham and issues at TalkTalk

Four days later, on March 17, the British Horseracing Authority suspended all race conferences, together with the Grand National at Aintree.

Leaked NHS knowledge later revealed a excessive focus of coronavirus hospitalisations within the space subsequent to Cheltenham Racecourse. And knowledge gathered from tens of millions of volunteers discovered coronavirus ‘hotspots’ in Gloucestershire within the days and weeks after the March assembly, the BBC reported this week.

She studied Policy, Politics and Economics at Oxford University, alongside David Cameron, and is married to John Penrose, Conservative MP for Weston-super-Mare

Baroness Harding, who is married to John Penrose, the Conservative MP for Weston-super-Mare, was additionally the CEO of TalkTalk when it suffered one of the worst knowledge hacks in British historical past in 2015.

As Baroness Harding’s function at Cheltenham emerged on social media, Nick Flaks tweeted: ‘Wait…Dido Harding is in cost of the NHS track-and-trace app? The similar Dido Harding who was Chief Executive at TalkTalk throughout an enormous knowledge breach? AND is at present a Director at Cheltenham Racecourse (the place masses of folks grew to become contaminated)? State of this nation, truthfully’.

Rich Purton wrote: So Dido Harding boss of the corporate handed the observe & trace contract was additionally a director of the Jockey Club accountable for Cheltenham races going forward. What might probably go flawed?’. And Maurice Kilbride mentioned: ‘This girl was on the jockey membership board that allowed Cheltenham to go forward – no whiff of jobs for the boys?’.

When she ran TalkTalk the small print of 156,959 clients – together with their title and contact particulars – had been stolen by cyber criminals who additionally managed to get maintain of the financial institution accounts of 15,000 of these victims.

TalkTalk was given a document £400,000 advantageous by the Information Commissioner, and now its former boss in cost of the Government’s observe and trace programme dealing with the info of tens of millions of Britons. The medical information of coronavirus sufferers who use the NHS’s test and trace programme can be stored for 20 years and saved on a system owned by web big Amazon.

Scientists have claimed that the choice to permit the Cheltenham Festival to go forward induced further coronavirus deaths throughout the UK – and a cluster of instances regionally.

Earlier this week, Professor Tim Spector mentioned the quantity of infections ‘increased several fold’ across the space as a result of of the pre-lockdown occasion in March. ‘They’ll have induced elevated struggling and demise,’ the epidemiologist, of King’s College London, advised Radio 4’s File on 4.

Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Trust has recorded 187 deaths from the coronavirus thus far, greater than in bigger neighbours together with Bristol the place there have been 115 fatalities, adopted by Swindon (111) and Bath (60)

The Jockey Club has repeatedly defended its determination to proceed with the Festival – and Baroness Harding sits on the board.

Liverpool’s Champions League match towards Atletico Madrid was additionally blamed for 41 further deaths within the UK, in response to one research.

Other international locations had been extra cautious at the moment, cancelling and suspending sporting occasions. But on the primary weekend in March within the UK, there was a full programme of soccer in England and Scotland, in addition to 5 horse racing conferences, and Six Nations rugby at Twickenham between England and Wales, which Boris Johnson attended together with his pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds.

Professor Spector says the case charges ‘elevated several-fold’ regionally round Cheltenham and Liverpool however the Government insists many elements might be behind the rises.

Journalist Melanie Finn, who attended the horse-racing pageant, advised the BBC that fundamental security guidelines had been ignored at Cheltenham.

She mentioned: ‘It was just like the final days of the Roman Empire, and I believe there was a little bit bit of a way that if it was open, by God they had been going to occasion.’

Ms Finn, who flew from Dublin, added: ‘We had already cancelled the St Patrick’s Day celebrations, and that in itself was large for us. People had been in shock. No-one might imagine that was occurring. That was an indicator of how critical the Irish authorities was.’

Baroness Harding is a former jockey, although she give up racing after hitting 40 and promising her husband she’d cease.

Baroness Dido Harding of Winscombe, 53, was raised on a Somerset pig farm and is the granddaughter of Field Marshall Lord Harding, the commander of the Desert Rats who grew to become probably the most senior soldier within the British Army.

She studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics on the University of Oxford alongside David Cameron and then labored at at Thomas Cook, Woolworths, Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

As TalkTalk CEO, she was introduced with the Daily Mail wood spoon award for ‘Worst Customer Service’

She was appointed CEO of TalkTalk in 2010 however in 2015 private and banking particulars of 157,000 clients had been accessed by hackers.

Baroness Harding confronted repeated calls to step down over the breach, however stayed on till 2017, when she resigned to focus on her ‘public service actions’.

Later that 12 months, she was appointed chair of NHS Improvement, accountable for overseeing all NHS hospitals.

Despite being a feminine function mannequin she doesn’t again feminine quotas for firm boars as she claims they’re political meddling.

The senior NHS determine additionally thinks maternity go away is too beneficiant regardless of admitting being the boss has allowed her to efficiently juggle her personal profession with spending time with the 2 daughters she has along with her husband.

The NHS test-and-trace programme she is operating was branded a ‘complete shambles’ final evening after employees claimed they weren’t ready for its launch.

Several employees employed as contact tracers revealed yesterday that they nonetheless hadn’t been given their log-in particulars to get onto the pc system.

Others mentioned that after they did key of their codes the web site simply crashed and a message appeared telling them ‘this site can’t be reached.’

Patients who had examined optimistic for the virus in the meantime, who had been attempting to inform the NHS about others they could have contaminated additionally mentioned they couldn’t log on.

While the Department of Health denied the entire system had crashed, they admitted some customers had been experiencing log-on ‘issues’ which had been being ‘rapidly resolved.’

The long-awaited test-and-trace programme was rolled out at 9am yesterday and it is probably the most important change within the Government’s technique for the reason that lockdown started two months in the past.

Anyone with virus symptoms- a cough, temperature or loss of style or odor – is being suggested to guide a test through the NHS web site or calling 119.

If the outcomes are optimistic, they may referred to as by one of 25,000 ‘contact tracers’, or obtain a textual content or e-mail, and advised to self-isolate for seven days.

Fans of Atletico cheer previous to the UEFA Champions League spherical of 16, second leg soccer match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid in Liverpool on March 11

They will then be requested to offer the small print of anybody with whom they’ve not too long ago had shut contact, both by doing this on the cellphone or on-line.

These people will themselves obtain a textual content or e-mail advising them to remain at house for as much as 14 days even when they don’t have any virus signs throughout that point.

One junior physician who is employed as a contact tracer defined she solely came upon the system was going stay after watching Boris Johnson’s announcement on the information on Wednesday.

She mentioned employees had been solely despatched an e-mail outlining the launch ‘very late’ on Wednesday evening which additionally contained their log-in particulars.

Speaking anonymously to Radio 4’s World-At-One, she defined: ‘We need it but I have my reservations about the way it’s being rolled out.

‘I do know there can be teething issues – we have now been warned about that.

‘But I believe the teething issues are going to take fairly a very long time to get by means of.

‘I think the longer it takes the confidence levels amongst the public, which we are completely and utterly reliant on, the further at risk they are, the more likely it is that people won’t cooperate.

‘I have tried to do things but they haven’t given the ultimate log-on info to allow me to get on to the system to do the work.

‘We obtained the data that it was going stay very late final evening, a lot later than the Prime Minister had advised us all in the course of the day.

‘They said ‘you are going to get your final log-on details’ and that happened 10-20 minutes later.

‘I tried last night – because you have to authenticate yourself – at about 10:30 or 11 o’clock and the server wasn’t capable of reply.

‘I attempted that once more this morning at 8am and bought the identical response. I referred to as the assistance desk and they advised they’re conscious the server is overloaded with folks attempting to register this last time.

‘There is still another email they need to send me so even if they do get on the server it is not going to work anyway.’

Another nameless contact tracer mentioned: ‘It’s been a whole shambles.

‘I used to be advised after I joined I’d have all of the login particulars wanted to have the ability to get on the system.

‘Yet I’m sat right here on the day it’s launched with nothing to do as a result of I’ve nonetheless not been despatched them.’

Several contact tracers mentioned they solely obtained an e-mail telling them the system was being launched at 10.30pm on Wednesday evening, hours after Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock had introduced it on the information.

On high of these glitches, sufferers who’ve examined optimistic for the virus have been unable to get onto the web site to fill-in particulars of their shut contacts.

One physician mentioned she had obtained a textual content from the NHS test-and-trace service about her optimistic end result and tried to log-on to the positioning, however hadn’t been given a password.

Patients who test optimistic are meant to have the ability to fill within the particulars of their ‘close contacts’ themselves or alternatively they’ll do that over-the-phone with a contact tracer.

Yesterday a Labour MP claimed that the NHS official main the programme, Baroness Dido Harding, had admitted it might not be correctly up-and-running till the top of subsequent month.

Ben Bradshaw, MP for Exeter mentioned that Lady Harding had knowledgeable him and different MPs that the ‘local operational rollout of this would not happen until the end of June.’