NHS Test and Trace is still failing to find a quarter of patients who test positive for coronavirus, shocking data unmasked today.

Of the 6,183 Covid-19 patients referred to the contact tracing programme between June 18 and June 24, just 4,639 were actually tracked down (75 per cent).

A total of 1,383 individuals with the disease weren’t reached and so failed to provide information regarding close contacts for tracers to followup and isolate.

A further 161 people who tested positive couldn’t be reached at by the tracers – who phone, text and email someone 10 times a day to get hold of them.

Scientists have warned contact tracing programmes need to catch at least 80 per cent of infections to keep the epidemic squashed.

The Department of Health report also showed that, of the 4,639 patients who have been tracked down, one in four failed to hand over a single close contact.

Some of these people could have outright refused to provide information about their friends and family.

But the others were unable to give details because they had only touch complete strangers, such as on the bus.

Today’s report also revealed that fewer than one in 10 of those who take a coronavirus test at home get results within 24 hours.

It comes despite Boris Johnson’s promise to turn around every coronavirus test within a single day by the end of the month.

Scientists have warned the huge delays are rendering Number 10’s contact tracing scheme useless, and could permit the epidemic to spiral right back out of control.

SAGE says close contacts need to be tracked down and told to self isolate within 24 hours of interacting with a coronavirus-infected patient.

Any longer than that risks allowing people to unwittingly infect countless others, rendering it impossible for tracers to hunt down every contact.

But it is currently taking 96 hours before the track and trace process even begins on many symptomatic patients, The Telegraph reports.

This is because of the time it requires to ship tests, process the results, and pass them on to the government’s contact-tracing scheme. It does not account for any postal delays or faulty samples, which will make it just take even longer.

The Government has repeatedly failed to hit its own testing targets through the entire crisis, after struggling to bump swabs up to 100,000 a day in April then missing it for eight days straight in May.

The Prime Minister promised on June 3 that every coronavirus test will be turned around within a day by the end of the month.

But Number 10 has up to now failed to provide any data on progress towards hitting the mark with the deadline now having passed.

The first set of just what will be weekly statistics on the 24 hour target will be published today — but they is only going to cover the time between June 18-24.

That means it will not become clear before end of next week, once the second set of data will be published, if the prospective was met by June 30.

Asked yesterday if the Government will not yet know if the prospective was met by the deadline, the Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman told MailOnline: ‘I do not, no.’

Dr David Bonsall, of Oxford University, who has been advising the Government on contact tracing, told The Telegraph: ‘We have made it clear from ab muscles start that speed is absolutely critical, we’ve got to find people before they infect others.

‘Our modelling shows that we have to turn tests around within 24 hours from the point of symptoms. If it is taking four days to turn tests around, contact tracing may have very little influence on the virus.’

Modelling by Dr Bonsall’s team at Oxford discovered that taking longer than two days after a person showed Covid-19 symptoms to track their contacts halved the number of cases that have been caught.

If a contact had not been traced within six days then tracking them down would be useless because the are most likely to have previously passed it on to others, they found.

The majority of tests have been completed in hospitals and in care domiciles, with more than 9.6million swabs passed out to patients, residents and staff – known as ‘Pillar 1’ testing.

Home tests of symptomatic cases have accounted for more than 2.8 million tests, half of the Government’s ‘Pillar 2’ testing scheme for individuals in the community.

Drive-through centres, which make up the rest of ‘Pillar 2’ tests, have so far accounted for 2.1million swabs.

Yesterday there have been 146,624 Pillar 2 swabs done in the community, significantly more than 100,000 of that have been home swabs.

Mr Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock have faced questions through the entire pandemic on the amount of time it requires for people to get their test outcomes.

The Prime Minister was grilled on the problem in the House of Commons on June 3 by former health secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Mr Hunt asked the Prime Minister to reveal just how many tests were being processed within 24 hours and to commit to publishing that number on a regular basis.

Mr Johnson replied: ‘The answer is that individuals already change 90 % of tests within 48 hours.

‘The tests conducted at the 199 testing centres, as well as the mobile test centres, are all done within 24 hours, and I can undertake to him now to get all tests turned around in 24 hours by the finish of June, except for problems with postal tests or insuperable problems like this.’

But the Government has failed to disclose whether they count their 24-hour target as soon as the test is taken or when a person develops symptoms and asks to have a test.

Professor John Newton – who had been made leader of the UK’s testing programme in April – said the latter strategy was important to curbing the epidemic.

Executive chair of NHS Test and Trace, Dido Harding, said: ‘The data published today demonstrates the tireless efforts underway to carry on to improve NHS Test and Trace. We have experienced significant improvements in enough time it takes to process test outcomes, an important step to rapidly reach the contacts of those testing positive and ask them to self-isolate to prevent them spreading the herpes virus further. I will be very grateful to dozens of who have played their part and responded so well to the service.

‘If you have coronavirus symptoms, get a test immediately. You can be confident that you will receive your result quickly, with NHS Test and Trace reaching out to you in the event that you test positive to allow you to identify your contacts and protect those around you. I urge anyone contacted by NHS Test and Trace to follow the advice they receive.’