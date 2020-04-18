NHS hospital worker, 41, dies from coronavirus after catching it while working on the wards 

An NHS hospital employee was described as having a ‘coronary heart of gold’ after well being chiefs introduced she had died from coronavirus.

Healthcare assistant Jenelyn Carter, 41, had been working on the wards of Morriston Hospital in Swansea when she contracted Covid-19.

Philippines-born Jenelyn, of Ammanford, South Wales, was handled by her personal colleagues after being admitted for the virus however tragically died.

Tributes have been paid to a nurse with a ‘coronary heart of gold’ after she died from Coronavirus

Mark Madams, Morriston Hospital’s nurse director stated: ‘Jenelyn would go the further mile for anybody, and was a stunning caring particular person inside and outside, with a coronary heart of gold’

Her employers Swansea Bay University Health Board introduced her demise saying she was ‘effectively beloved’ by sufferers and colleagues.

A spokeswoman stated: ‘We are deeply saddened to report that one among our healthcare assistants who was being handled for COVID-19 has died.

‘Jenelyn Carter labored on the admissions ward at Morriston Hospital and was effectively beloved by all her colleagues and sufferers.’

Tributes have been paid to Morriston Hospital Nurse Jenelyn Carter who was effectively beloved by all her colleagues and sufferers died after being handled for Covid19

Mark Madams, Morriston Hospital’s nurse director stated: ‘Jenelyn would go the further mile for anybody, and was a stunning caring particular person inside and outside, with a coronary heart of gold’

Mark Madams, Morriston Hospital’s nurse director stated: ‘Jenelyn would go the further mile for anybody, and was a stunning caring particular person inside and outside, with a coronary heart of gold.

‘We are devastated by her demise and provide our honest condolences to her household and mates.’