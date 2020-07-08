NHS hospital in Boris Johnson’s constituency closes A&E due to Covid-19 outbreak

A hospital in the Prime Minister’s constituency has closed to emergency admissions due to an outbreak of coronavirus among staff, it had been revealed today.

The Hillingdon Hospital in Uxbridge began to divert ambulances last night, sending patients to other NHS hospitals in London.

But walk in casualty patients remain being treated, according to reports.

Hospital bosses today unmasked 70 members of staff are currently self-isolating, and ‘a number of whom’ have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Hillingdon Hospital in Uxbridge began to divert ambulances yesterday evening, sending patients to other NHS hospitals in London

In a statement, the Hillingdon Hospitals Foundation Trust — which runs the hospital — told The Independent an outbreak of Covid-19 was declared on Friday.

It said: ‘As of Tuesday, July 7, 70 members of staff were isolating, several whom have tested positive for Covid-19.

‘As a result, the trust has brought the precautionary decision to close Hillingdon Hospital to emergency ambulances and emergency admissions.’

The statement added: ‘The trust is managing the outbreak in line with Public Health England guidance.’

MailOnline has approached the trust for comment. It is unclear just how long it will be shut to new emergency admissions for.

Hillingdon Hospital is not the initial that has been forced to shut because of a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Weston General Hospital in Somerset closed its doors to new patients for three weeks and only reopened in mid-June.