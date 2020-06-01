NHS doctor’s legal bid to force Government to release papers on pandemic preparedness

Dr Qureshi and Mr Greene are requesting that the High Court declares that the Secretary of State’s resolution to refuse to disclose the report in full is illegal.

Dr Qureshi mentioned: “The Health Secretary’s refusal to enable us to study from a nationwide pandemic train – once we are within the midst of a viral pandemic which continues to declare tons of of lives day by day – reveals his callous disregard for human life.

“It additionally reveals his disrespect for the NHS professionals who’ve had to lay their lives on the road blindly, disadvantaged of information which they want to battle Covid-19 successfully.

“It damages our nationwide response to this public well being emergency if pandemic knowledge is hidden from the nurses and medical doctors who’re managing this disaster on the bottom.

“We have repeatedly engaged with the Government to make the case for transparency, but unfortunately the Health Secretary has refused to allow us to learn from Cygnus without rhyme or reason. Regretfully, I have therefore been forced to instruct my solicitors to issue legal proceedings against the Government in the national interest.”

Tessa Gregory, a solicitor at regulation agency Leigh Day mentioned: “My shoppers are difficult the Health Secretary’s refusal to publish a collection of stories relating to Exercise Cygnus.

“They think about that there’s an especially highly effective case for publication, in circumstances the place the UK Government has repeatedly relied upon Exercise Cygnus to display that it was ready for the present pandemic, and the place one of many stories has already been leaked.

“Publication is required so as to enable the scientific group, media and public to consider and critique the Government’s ongoing response. This is especially important given the easing of lockdown and the potential of additional pandemic waves.

“It is difficult to understand why, during this public health emergency, the Government – who have committed themselves to transparency – are spending time and resources defending this claim rather than simply providing the information requested.”