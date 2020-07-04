NHS cleaners, porters and office staff were secret coronavirus super-spreaders within hospital

NHS cleaners, porters and office staff were unknown ‘super-spreaders’ in hospitals, according to the nation’s antibody screening drive.

Sir John Bell, who runs the programme, said background workers at some UK hospitals had ‘sky high’ degrees of antibodies when compared with doctors and nurses on COVID-19 wards.

It means it absolutely was the hospital cleaners and porters, who often labored on multiple wards, that more regularly caught and fought off the disease.

Health bosses are planning measures to better protect low paid workers in the eventuality of a second peak, according to the Telegraph.

‘Most of the people with sky-high antibody levels are domiciliary workers, rather than front line workers’ in intensive care. If you think about it, these were the people getting around the hospital,’ Sir Bell told the newspaper.

‘The hospitals are actually using that information to be sure PPE and social distancing can be prioritised towards these kind of workers in case a second wave comes along,’ he said.

The Government first asked NHS health chiefs to test their staff for antibodies in May after health service officials admitted that there was a substantial problem of inpatients catching COVID-19 from staff or other patients.

Transmission in hospital was considered to make up to 22 % of cases in hospitalised patients, and up to 11 per cent of deaths, in accordance with papers published by Sage in June.

During the pandemic, three cleaners from St George’s Hospital in Tooting died after contracting coronavirus.

Salih Hasan and Fyngs Mullings both worked for the private cleaning giant Mitie, while the death of a third unnamed cleaner was thought to be linked to Covid-19.

Reportedly it wasn’t until May 18 that Public Health England (PHE) issued guidance to hospital staff as to how they should follow distancing rules, according to a study by The Daily Telegraph.

This was nearly two months following the UK entered lockdown on March 23.

The new data has fuelled concern that NHS trusts, alongside care homes, are causing Covid-19 to ‘re-seed’ into the community, making it difficult to lift lockdown restrictions.

The first woman to catch the disease while staying at hospital was retired cleaner Marita Edwards, 80, who went along to the Royal Gwent hospital in Newport, South Wales, for a routine gallbladder operation in March.

But the fit keen golfer was thought to have caught contamination during her three-week stay.

NHS staff and campaigners outside Downing Street, London, reading out the names of NHS staff who’ve died due to coronavirus, section of a candlelit procession from St Thomas’ Hospital to Downing Street yesterday

There have up to now been 44,131 deaths and more than 284,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in britain.

The virus could be able to survive surfaces all day or even days so it is an easy task to transmit in confined and busy spaces.

Hospitals are quarantining infected patients but some don’t develop any sign of illness until days when they became infectious. Every patient entering a hospital has become tested for coronavirus to guarantee the safety of others.

Dr Aidan Fowler, director of patient safety at NHS England, previously said he was ‘concerned concerning the rates of nosocomial spread within our hospitals,’ the Health Service Journal reported.

Nosocomial infection is that which happens inside a medical facility.

Meanwhile health practitioners and nurses held a candlelight procession from St Thomas’ Hospital to Downing Street in London yesterday.

Campaigners called out the names of the NHS staff who had died from coronavirus by the end of the procession.