NHL’s Seattle Kraken hire the league’s first Black full-time play-by-play announcer

Everett Fitzhugh, 31, will work as the Seattle Kraken’s lead group broadcaster, NHL.com reported Fitzhugh invested the previous 5 hockey seasons with the Buffalo Sabres’ ECHL affiliate, the Cincinnati Cyclones.

“Everett has established himself as a unique and leading voice for hockey,” stated Tod Leiweke, CEO of the Seattle Kraken in a news release sent by the group. “He’s going to bring tremendous energy and talent to our broadcast and content team, and we can’t wait for our fans to get to know him.”

“As someone who’s worked in hockey for more than a decade, to be named a part of the broadcast and content team for a brand-new NHL franchise – particularly one with an organization as strong as the Kraken – is a dream come true,” Fitzhugh included. “Getting to the NHL has always been my goal. I look forward to representing the Kraken organization throughout the greater Seattle community.”

NHL.com kept in mind that the league has seen a rise in Black broadcasters over the last few years, calling Kevin Weekes and Anson Carter, experts on NHL Network and NBC Sports, and David Amber, a studio host for RogersSportsnet NHL.com likewise called Mike Tirico and John Saunders, the ESPN sports anchor who died in 2016 at 61.