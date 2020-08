The NHLPA revealed the post ponement of championship game initially set up for today and tomorrow.

Statement from the National Hockey League Players’ Association andNational Hockey League https://t.co/uV1F5iDeUS pic.twitter.com/JS2t0MvUij — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 27, 2020

The statement begins the heels of comparable action taken by NBA and MLB gamers, to reveal uniformity and assistance for the Black Lives Matter motion.

Games will resume Saturday.