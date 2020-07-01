NHL to pay out $300M in scheduled signing bonuses despite shortened season: report

NHL SAYS 26 PLAYERS HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

According to the report, forwards Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner might find the biggest payday after getting $15.2 and $14.3 million, respectively. Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid and New York Rangers’ Artemi Panarin could be the third and fourth most paid with $13 and $12 million in bonuses.

The NHL have not set a return date or selected the two “hub” cities where games will undoubtedly be played, but Phase 3 of the return-to-play plan is scheduled to begin around July 10.

Phase 2, which contained voluntary training at team facilities, has seen at the very least 15 players test positive for coronavirus since it began on June 8. In total, 26 players have tested positive.