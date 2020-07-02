NHL to announce two hub cities in Canada: reports

NHL SAYS 26 PLAYERS HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Initially the NHL had been eyeing one location in the U.S. and one in Canada but a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the states has prompted league officials to reconsider.

According to an ESPN report, Las Vegas had been the favored location because of the quantity of hotel options in relation to the T-Mobile Arena, making for the perfect bubble situation. But with 18,456 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nevada in June alone, Vegas is probably not a viable option.

The NHL have not released any dates for when the season could start but Phase 3 of the return-to-play plan which will see the start of training camps is scheduled to begin on July 10.

There has been a spike in positive cases among players because the start of Phase 2 which began on June 8. On Monday the league confirmed that 15 players who took part in voluntarily training at team facilities during this time period had tested positive.

An additional 11 players who didn’t participate in training have contracted the condition, bringing the sum total number to 26 players.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.