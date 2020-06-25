NHL Seattle, Amazon partner to build Climate Pledge Arena

The arena — that will be home to NHL Seattle — will soon be powered by renewable energy rather than the utilization of natural gas in arenas and stadiums.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos released a statement on Instagram.

“I’m excited to announce that Amazon has bought the naming rights to the historic Seattle arena previously known as KeyArena,” Bezos wrote. “Instead of calling it Amazon Arena, we’re naming it Climate Pledge Arena as a regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action. It will be the first net zero carbon certified arena in the world, generate zero waste from operations and events, and use reclaimed rainwater in the ice system to create the greenest ice in the NHL. #ClimatePledge.”

“Our goal is to make sure every visit to this arena will be enjoyable and memorable, and sustainability is a large part of that,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group and leader of the arena project. “It is not just about one arena, it’s the platform. We challenge music, facilities, concert tours, and sports. It is our time to step up to face the challenge of our generation. We must take steps to build arenas and stadiums that front-and-center align with our zero-carbon mission statement.”

Climate Pledge Arena may also be the first arena to ban single-use plastics and commit to functional zero waste. Fans will dsicover only compost and recycling bins, no trash cans, according to the partnership. It could be the lowest embodied carbon arena in the world.

The ice will be the greenest in the world. The arena use rainwater, refrigerants with zero greenhouse gas emissions and electric Zambonis. It’s also the greatest coordinated effort of fan engagement with climate problems of any NHL team.

“Having worked on some of the greenest projects in the world, this project stands above everything in its ability to reach a broader audience and address climate change and other global environmental issues,” said Jason F. McLennan, a noted Seattle-area architect and founder of the Living Building Challenge, which is talking to OVG and NHL Seattle on the arena project.

“I knew the world would force more and more sports and entertainment venues to eliminate all carbon emissions. It was just a matter of when and where. I am delighted it is now and here in Seattle.”