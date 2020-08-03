NHL finds zero COVID-19 cases in bubbles

The NHL states they have actually discovered zero cases of COVID-19 within their 2 bubbles.

NHL declaration on COVID-19 screening results: pic.twitter.com/bjPuANz8Sq — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 3, 2020

An overall of 7,013 tests have actually been carried out in between when groups showed up on July 26 and August 1st.

NHL groups brought with them a 52- individual taking a trip celebration to the bubble and day-to-day COVID-19 screening is done on everybody included.

On Twitter: @zjlaing