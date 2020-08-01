NHL commissioner confident of successful restart to season: ‘We believe the bubble is working well’

The commissioner included that the league had “no favorable tests given that getting in the bubble onSunday We’ve been evaluating gamers [and] all our workers every day. No favorable tests. And we believe the bubble is working well since we have actually handled to be consisted of within our … COVID-19 complimentary environment, and we’re hoping that we can preserve it.”

TWENTY PERCENT OF MLB TEAMS HAVE GAMES DELAYED CHARGE TO CORONAVIRUS

When the season resumes on Saturday, twelve groups from each conference will start a customized playoff system. The Eastern Conference will hold its video games in Toronto, while the Western Conference will hold video games in Edmonton.

If all works out, the Stanley Cup will be granted in late September or early October, depending upon for how long the last series goes.

The NHL will be hoping to prevent the concerns that have actually afflicted the restart of the Major League Baseball season, in which numerous groups have actually seen video games held off due to coronavirus break outs.

“Protocols are very strict. The players have been great in adhering to them,” stated Bettman, who kept in mind that MLB is not keeping groups in abubble “In truth, one gamer [Washington Capitals forward Carl Hagelin] was priced estimate as stating remaining in the bubble is the most safe he’s felt given that mid-March'”

If a break out does occurr, Bettman stated, “ultimately, what we do is gonna be determined by the medical people.”