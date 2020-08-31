NHL bubbles remain COVID-19 free

The National Hockey League’s bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton remain COVID-19 free.

In a declaration Monday, the NHL stated no COVID-19 tests have actually returned favorable amongst the 2,814 tests performed in betweenAug 23-29.

NHL declaration on COVID-19 screening results:

Testing has actually been done on all members of NHL clubs’ 52-person taking a trip celebrations consisting of gamers and personnel.

Since groups left their particular cities to sign up with the bubbles, 27,356 COVID-19 tests have actually been performed.

