NHL bubble in Toronto remains COVID-19 free

The NHL’s bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton stay COVID-19 free.

The league revealed Monday that 7,245 tests had actually been performed in betweenAug 2-8 and no tests returned favorable.

NHL declaration on COVID-19 screening results: pic.twitter.com/6sTU3SIGdf — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 10, 2020

It’s excellent news for the league, who has actually done a great task of keeping groups safe. Daily screening advances all members of the groups’ 52- individual taking a trip celebrations.

Before going into the bubbles, almost 50 gamers evaluated favorable for COVID-19

On Twitter: @zjlaing