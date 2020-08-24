NHL 20 predicts the rest of Mitch Marner’s career – TheLeafsNation

Mitch Marner has had quite the rough start to the 2020 offseason when it comes to speculation regarding his future. There’s quite a lot of differing opinions circulating around, referring back to his contract negotiations, the subsequent season that followed, and what lies ahead for him in Toronto. In fact, two of my TLN colleagues have written pieces on the subject, which you can check out here and here.

While I could give you my take on Marner’s 2019-20 campaign, I decided to take a different approach. Rather than make some bold predictions that could one day end up on @OldTakesExposed, why not use a video game to give a rough idea of how the remainder of his career will turn out.

Inspired by my good friend Matthew Rodrigopulle, who wrote an excellent piece in a similar style on Nick Robertson, today I am going to simulate Marner’s career in NHL 20!

Before we begin, let me cover some ground rules that I will be following.

I am going to make sure I do not control the Leafs roster at all during this simulation in an effort to keep things fair. Prior to starting, I randomly picked a team (the Philadelphia Flyers) and will observe from afar how Mitch Marner and the Leafs are doing. This way, we can get an idea of what will transpire without any interference on my end. I also didn’t touch the…