On April 13, the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met with the representatives of a number of non-governmental organizations operating in Artsakh at their own request.

Representatives of the NGO sector expressed their indignation over the statement made by RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today, April 13, in the RA National Assembly on lowering the Artsakh status bar, demanding urgent consultations with parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces to present a joint and clear statement to the Artsakh authorities. political position.

Arayik Harutyunyan stressed that the authorities of the Artsakh Republic will not in any case give up the struggle for the realization of the right of peoples to self-determination, promising to fulfill the demand of the representatives of the public sphere.