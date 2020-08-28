NGOs Demand Cambodia Scrap Draft Law Citing Potential Abuse of Women’s Rights

Three lots companies working to promote gender equality in Cambodia have actually gotten in touch with the nation’s federal government to scrap its Draft Law on Public Order (DLPO), revealing issue that gown codes for women and other arrangements within the costs breach females’s human rights.

In a joint declaration released on Thursday, the 36 nationwide and worldwide groups stated they are “disturbed” by the DLPO’s potential to subject females to criminal sanctions for gown and habits that apparently breach “arbitrary and discriminatory social norms related to women’s dress and conduct.”

The costs, which will work next year if authorized by numerous federal government ministries and the National Assembly, would prohibit males from heading out shirtless and stop females from using anything “too short” or “too see-through.”

“We wish to emphasize that the government cannot uphold its commitment to achieving gender equality on one hand, while demonizing and criminalizing women who they deem to be harming society by not conforming to arbitrary, conservative standards of dress and morality,” the groups stated in Thursday’s declaration.

“Similarly, the RGC (Royal Government of Cambodia) can not deal with high rates of sexual violence and harassment without promoting females as remaining in control of their …