Eleven civil society companies called on the Geneva- based U.N. Human Rights Council in an open letter on Friday to condemn next week’s trial in Vietnam of 29 villagers apprehended after a fatal land clash near Hanoi, stating the group had actually just attempted to protect their residential or commercial property versus a federal government land grab.

During the previous 9 months following the arrest of the Dong Tam villagers, none have actually been enabled to see their households, stated the letter dealt with to U.N. Ambassador Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger, president of the Council, and signed by Reporters Without Borders, Brotherhood for Democracy, Viet Tan, and other human rights and democracy advocacy groups.

“They were also barred from seeing their lawyers,” the letter stated.

“The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to which Vietnam is a signatory, enumerates in Article 14 that a fair trial entails ‘adequate time and facilities for the preparation of [their] defense and to communicate with counsel of [their] own choosing,” the NGOs’ letter stated.

“[But] these procedural guarantees have been consistently violated leading up to the trial of these 29 individuals, rendering claims against the defendants arbitrary.”

And though the court attempting the case has actually revealed that the trial will be open to …