NGOs call for accountability for police officers responsible for the incident with reporters – Panorama

Several Journalist businesses have condemned the actions of Police during the incident with reporters in Yerevan on the evening of June 16.

The statement, released on behalf of ten media businesses, among them Committee to Protect Freedom of Expression, Yerevan Press Club, Media Initiatives Centre, Asbarez Journalists Club, notes that several reporters have suffered during the scuffle after the testimony of PAP leader Gagik Tsarukyan outside the National Security Service. It reminds that when Tsarukyan walked out of the building and approached his supporters, a stampede began during which the reporters were encircled by the police officers and suffered hits. At least five of these suffered minor injuries.

“Regardless of the fact whether the police actions were targeted or caused by negligence and lack of professionalism, the law enforcement officers failed to not only protect the reporters but also obstructed their professional activity, ” the statement said, adding: “We the underscored journalist organizations condemn any violence against reporters conducting their professional activity and urge the Police of Armenia to launch objective investigation to look into the circumstances of the incident and ensure accountability for those responsible.”