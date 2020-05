N’Golo Kante was enabled to miss training on Wednesday

Chelsea offered N’Golo Kante authorization to miss training on Wednesday after the midfielder revealed safety and security worries over a return amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The midfielder educated on Tuesday, the initial day Premier League clubs were enabled to return to little team sessions amidst the coronavirus pandemic, however the 29- years of age had worries concerning training once again on Wednesday.

More to adhere to