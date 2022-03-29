During the competition held within the framework of the Expo 2020 Dubai World Exhibition, the NFT created by Armenian-based marketer Emma Pogikyan became the winner of The Art OSCARS.

🇦🇲 The work presents the Armenian bird letters, ornaments, as well as the “We are, our mountains” (“Dedo-Babo”) monument, which is considered a symbol of the whole Artsakh.

In total, about 300 works participated in the competition.

RA Ministry of Economy