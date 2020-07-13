NFL’s Washington Redskins will announce change of team’s nickname on Monday

Although the group is anticipated to announce the change of name, the brand-new name will not be revealed till a later date due to hallmark concerns, according to Sports BusinessDaily Head coach Ron Rivera informed The Washington Post in an interview he was dealing with group owner Daniel Snyder on a name that would honor both the military and Native Americans.
On July 3, the Washington Redskins revealed that a “thorough review” of the team’s nickname would be carried out. The name has actually long been knocked by Native American groups as an ethnic slur.
The choice to re-examine the name likewise came amidst installing pressure from numerous business sponsors, consisting of FedEx, who have the identifying rights to the team’s arena.
Other brand names, consisting of Nike and Amazon, have actually gotten rid of the team’s product from their online shops.