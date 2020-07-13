NFL’s Washington Redskins will announce change of team’s nickname on Monday

Although the group is anticipated to announce the change of name, the brand-new name will not be revealed till a later date due to hallmark concerns, according to Sports BusinessDaily Head coach Ron Rivera informed The Washington Post in an interview he was dealing with group owner Daniel Snyder on a name that would honor both the military and Native Americans.

Following weeks of demonstrations knocking bigotry and as the nation continues to challenge systems of injustice more straight in current weeks, the Washington Redskins might be the first string to announce a namechange The Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians have actually likewise promised to reconsider their name. The team’s supervisor recently said he believes it’s time to change the name and “it’s time to move forward.”

On July 3, the Washington Redskins revealed that a “thorough review” of the team’s nickname would be carried out. The name has actually long been knocked by Native American groups as an ethnic slur.

“In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of (its) name,” the team had said in a statement. “This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks.”