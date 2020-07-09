NFL’s reported health protocols include no jersey swaps after games

EX-NFL PLAYER EMMANUEL ACHO ON DESEAN JACKSON’S ANTI-SEMITIC POSTS: CANCEL CULTURE ‘DOESN’T ALLOW ROOM FOR GROWTH’

Additionally, on-field fan seating is banned, teams must happen to be the stadiums on a bus and there will be no media access in the locker room, according to the NFL Network.

Gameday workers in the bench area will be needed to wear a mask and anyone with use of the bench will need to have their temperatures taken, the report said. Anyone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees or maybe more will reportedly not be permitted to enter the stadium on game day.

Coaches will not need certainly to wear masks.

The NFL-NFLPA protocols were reportedly distributed Wednesday.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was among those to comment on the most recent reported rules.

“This is a perfect example of NFL thinking in a nutshell. Players can go engage in a full contact game and do it safely. However, it is deemed unsafe for them to exchange jerseys after said game,” he tweeted.

The NFL has yet to officially release a statement on the newest rules and regulations.