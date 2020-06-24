NFL’s Jack Del Rio Says Everyone Can Kiss His You-Know-What If They Don’t Like His Political Views

Washington Redskins defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio wants everyone to understand that if you don’t like his political beliefs, he really doesn’t care.

Jack Del Rio: ‘I’m 100% for America, if you’re not it is possible to kiss my A$$’

Responding to someone tweeting about him backing President Donald Trump, Del Rio wrote on Twitter Tuesday, “I’m 100% for America, if you’re not you can kiss my A$$.”

I’m 100% for America, if you’re not it is possible to kiss my A$$ https://t.co/PKCLPIbqVJ — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) June 24, 2020

RELATED: Jeb Bush’s Son Is Voting For Trump And His Reason Should Shame Every Republican Who Isn’t

Given the current “woke” environment, will Del Rio be forced to issue an apology? Will the NFL force his submit some way? Will we have people marching in the streets demanding he retract his statement and insisting he be kicked off Twitter so they won’t ever have their delicate little eyes damaged again?

Will Del Rio ensure it is through the week and never having to make some sort of groveling grand statement?

Let’s face it: In this day and age, some of the above scenarios could easily happen.

Sadly.

Redskins fans are actually angry at Jack Del Rio??? Seriously??? Disgusting. The man wants to coach football this fall. Anything wrong with that??? — Ken Burgundy (@BurgundyBurner) June 24, 2020

Good for him!

Or – miraculously – can it be going to be okay for a professional football coach to declare his love of country in a significantly offbeat way without any retribution whatsoever?

Because in 2020, that might be a miracle!

Del Rip did not do himself any favors when he quote tweeted a screenshot of a fake tweet from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez account regarding keeping the economic climate shut down to be able to hurt Trump.

Wow ?!! Proof….. c’mon AOC https://t.co/KNDRmzX6nH — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) June 24, 2020

RELATED: Black Lives Matter Founder Admits ‘We Are Trained Marxists,’ Goal Is To ‘Get Trump Out’

Perhaps Del Rio will take a break coming from social media for some time, but there exists absolutely nothing drastically wrong with proclaiming one’s love associated with America, during the most rebellious of methods.

If y’all are angry at Jack Del Rio just remove your Twitter — 🐐💧 (@bentleyhaskins) June 24, 2020

And when Jack Del Rio can make it through the 7 days without having to kneel before the COMPUTER mob, which should give us just about all hope.