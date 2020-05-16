NFL’s Deandre Baker Surrenders to Officials In Robbery Case, Lawyer Says

Breaking News

NY Giants cornerback Deandre Baker has surrendered to officers in Florida in his armed theft case, his legal professional Bradford Cohen tells TMZ Sports.

Baker is going through a number of fees together with armed theft and aggravated assault for his alleged function in a May 13 incident at a cookout.

Officials say Baker together with Seattle Seahawks nook Quinton Dunbar — together with a third masked man — robbed a number of partygoers throughout a cookout, taking money and jewellery earlier than escaping in unique getaway vehicles.

Cops say Baker brandished a gun through the theft — although Baker’s legal professional insists his shopper is harmless and he has a number of witnesses to again up his story.