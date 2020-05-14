NFL’s DeAndre Baker & Quinton Dunbar Accused Of Armed Robbery, Warrants Issued

Breaking News

Two NFL gamers– consisting of a 2019 first round draft choice– have actually been accused of of heist and also apprehension warrants have actually been issued, TMZ Sports has actually found out.

Law enforcement verifies NY Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker (the 30 th general choice in 2019) is encountering numerous costs of heist and also intensified attack with a weapon.

Seattle Seahawks edge Quinton Dunbar is numerous costs of heist with a weapon.

According to our resources, both guys were partying in Miramar, FL. on May 13 th … when points took a troubling turn.

Cops claim Baker and also Dunbar were supposedly hanging at a picnic when a disagreement burst out and also Baker used a semi-automatic weapon.

Cops claim Dunbar helped in taking watches and also various other belongings at the instructions of Baker.

At one factor, polices claim Baker routed a third guy– that was putting on a red mask– to fire a person that had actually simply strolled right into the celebration … however the good news is, nobody was fired.

Law enforcement states the guys constructed with greater than $7,000 in cash money and also beneficial watches consisting of an $18,000 Rolex watch, a $25,000 Hublot and also a costly Audemars Piguet wrist watch.

There are clashing records from witnesses concerning whether Dunbar was armed with a weapon– some claim he was, others claim he was not.

One witness informed polices they had actually fulfilled Baker and also Dunbar at a celebration a couple of days previously in Miami– at which the NFL gamers had “lost” around $70,000

Our resources inform us the guys had “lost” the cash in card video games and also various other types of betting.

The Miramar PoliceDept states warrants for both NFL gamers’ apprehensions have actually been issued … though neither gamer is presently captive.

22- year-old Baker– a previous Georgia Bulldog super star– was chosen with the 30 th general choice in the 2019 NFL Draft and also is anticipated to complete for a beginning task on the Giants this period.