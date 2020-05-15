NFL’s Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar charged with armed robbery

Image copyright

Florida police are trying to find two NFL gamers after they allegedly robbed individuals at a home celebration.

Deandre Baker of the New York Giants and Quinton Dunbar of the Seattle Seahawks are stated to have robbed different friends at gunpoint.

About $12,000 (£9,850) in money and watches price as much as $25,000 have been taken.

Neither man has been arrested but. A police spokeswoman stated authorities have been in contact with the NFL and a lawyer for one participant.

“Obviously, there are attempts to get them to turn themselves in,” Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues told the New York Times.

According to the police arrest warrant, the incident occurred after an argument broke out on the home celebration, the place friends have been taking part in playing cards and video video games.

Baker allegedly took out a gun earlier than he, Dunbar and one other man – described as sporting a crimson masks – began taking valuables and money from individuals.

The man within the crimson masks shouldn’t be absolutely recognized within the studies. Baker allegedly requested this particular person to shoot one witness, however the crimson masked man didn’t accomplish that.

All three then made off in separate automobiles – a Mercedes Benz, a Lamborghini and a BMW.

The police affidavit stated one witness was “under the impression this was planned out”, because the three getaway automobiles “were later pre-positioned to expedite an immediate departure from the area”.

Baker, 22, is going through eight fees in complete, 4 for armed robbery and 4 for aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar, 27, has been charged with 4 counts of armed robbery.

The NFL says it’s conscious of the incident however has not commented. A press release issued by the New York Giants stated that they had been in contact with Deandre Baker and that they had no additional remark.

Both males play as cornerbacks for his or her respective groups.