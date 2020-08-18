NFL won’t have full-time officials in 2020 By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: The NFL logo design is visualized at an occasion in the Manhattan district of New York City



The NFL will not revive its full-time officiating program in 2020, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The officials will stay as part-time workers.

In the 2017 and 2018 seasons, the league transformed some officials to full-time workers, a reaction to those who stated the officiating would enhance with the relocation. It was disposed of in 2019 as the league and the NFL Referees Association negotiated their cumulative bargaining contract.

ESPN stated the league had actually chosen in May to make an approximated 10 officials full-time workers however informed the union recently that costs made the relocation difficult.

As full-time workers, the officials might invest the offseason participating in training programs rather of holding tasks as many do.

Five on-field officials and 2 replay officials have pulled out of the 2020 season amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

–Field Level Media