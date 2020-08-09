NFL Wireless Bluetooth Headphones



Price: $30.89

(as of Aug 09,2020 22:28:03 UTC – Details)





Premium Stereo Sound – Bluetooth 5.0 Technology Wirelessly connects to all Bluetooth Enabled Devices – Officially Licensed NFL Product

30 Ft. Wireless Range / Over 10 Hours of Music & Talk Time on a Single Charge / Rechargeable – Micro USB Cable Included

Lightweight, Padded Headband & Comfort Foam Cushions / Portable, Foldable design savse space & makes it convenient for travel

Wireless Handsfree calling With Built-In Microphone / Control Buttons allow you to answer and end calls, change tracks & Adjust the volume directly from your headphones

3 ways to listen to music: 1. Connect to a wireless Bluetooth Devlice 2. Insert Micro SD Card directly in the headphone 3. Plug your AUX cable directly into the headphone