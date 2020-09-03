NFL will shut down the league on Election Day so everyone can vote

The NFL is following the NBA’s lead in ensuring Election Day is taken as seriously as it requires to be.

Voting is essential, which seems like a significant understatement however the point stays as strong as ever.

Beyond this being among the most crucially essential election years in American history, voting appears like it’s a right in name just depending on where you live and who you are. Voter suppression is a genuine thing, and it goes much deeper than withholding the mail to obstruct mail-in votes from being counted.

To battle tricky techniques released by lots of political leaders that consist of, however aren’t restricted to, making it almost difficult to discover a simple ballot station to vote, the NFL is following the NBA’s lead in ensuring Election Day is taken as seriously as it requires to be.

The league revealed on Thursday that every level of the NFL will shut down on November 3rd so that everyone has the ability to cast their vote.

Why is the NFL shutting down on November 3rd?

This follows the NBA’s lead, in which after a wildcat strike by gamers league owners accepted turn arenas into voting stations on November 3rd.

While stating that ballot is essential is a significant understatement, it can not be overemphasized how tough it is to really do it. Beyond things like the mail-in tally debate, it’s traditionally …