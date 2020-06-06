NFL ‘were were wrong’ not to support players’ protests, says commissioner Roger Goodell | NFL News





Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid kneel in protest towards police brutality and racial oppression in 2016

The NFL has admitted it was incorrect for not listening to gamers combating for racial equality and inspired them to peacefully protest.

The apology comes a day after various main NFL gamers, together with Patrick Mahomes and Odell Beckham Jr, referred to as on the league to “condemn racism and the systemic oppression of black people”.

Protests have damaged out throughout the globe because the loss of life of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, whereas being restrained by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

“We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People,” Goodell mentioned in a video on the NFL Twitter web page.

“We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter.”

No point out in Goodell’s speech was made to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started kneeling in 2016 through the nationwide anthem earlier than video games, which was subsequently banned by the NFL two years later.

Colin Kaepernick has not performed within the NFL because the 2016 season

“I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country,” the NFL commissioner added.

“Without black players there would be no National Football League and the protests around the country are emblematic of centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff.”

Goodell additionally mentioned he can be in contact with particular person gamers who had voiced issues in regards to the league.

“It has been a difficult time for our country. In particular, black people in our country,” Goodell mentioned.

“First, my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and all the families who have endured police brutality.”

Trump: Brees should not have backed off flag feedback

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees initially criticised those that protest through the US nationwide anthem

Drew Brees has urged US President Donald Trump to “acknowledge the problems” going through the black neighborhood, insisting “this is not an issue about the American flag”.

Trump, on Friday, criticised Brees’ choice to publicly apologise over his feedback about “disrespecting the flag”, referring to gamers kneeling in a pose which has change into a logo of the combat for racial justice within the United States.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Brees mentioned his phrases “lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy”.