NFL veteran quarterback warns 2020 season ‘will not be recognizable’

NFL MAY MAKE FANS SIGN CORONAVIRUS LIABILITY WAIVERS TO ATTEND GAMES

Chase Daniel, a journeyman quarterback who’s currently with the Detroit Lions, warned that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“Many more changes coming than just that….2020 @NFL season will not be recognizable that’s for sure,” he tweeted in a reaction to a report concerning the preseason.

NFL CUTTING PRESEASON IN TWO, PUSHING RIGHT BACK START: REPORT

The NFL has not officially announced changes to the preseason. While games have yet to be postponed or the league has yet to announce any kind of “bubble” situation just like the NBA, NHL, WNBA, MLS and NWSL, Commissioner Roger Goodell has already taken some precautions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NFL Draft happened in a totally virtual format in April for initially ever. There were no organized team activities since many teams moved to a virtual-meeting format.

NFL training camp was moved to the conclusion of July while players began their very own private work-outs, even as coronavirus cases spiked in some states and the NFL players union advised against such proceedings.