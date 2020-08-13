NFL-Union, league agree to daily COVID-19 testing through Sept. 5 By Reuters

©Reuters The NFL logo design is envisioned at an occasion in the Manhattan district of New York City



By Amy Tennery

(Reuters) – NFL gamers can anticipate daily COVID-19 testing throughSept 5, the gamers’ union stated on Wednesday ahead of the season kickoff next month.

The league has actually performed 109,075 COVID-19 tests amongst gamers, personnel and coaches given that the start of training school through Tuesday, NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills informed press reporters on Wednesday, with a general favorable rate 0.46% and a favorable rate amongst gamers of 0.81%.

Sills stated an overall of 53 brand-new infections were verified amongst gamers when they reached training school last month.

Sills included that he was not familiar with any person who was “seriously ill” from COVID-19, including that not every favorable always indicated an individual was “actively infected.”

“Our goal is all the same: to have the safest possible environment for everyone,” Sills stated. “We desire to attempt to guarantee that there’s nobody – gamer, coach, team member, authorities, anybody – who steps onto a field with an active COVID infection.”

The league continues to implement social-distancing steps ahead of itsSept 10 season start.

More than 60 gamers have actually pulled out of playing this season, according to media reports, amidst …