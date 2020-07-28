NFL to allow social justice messages in end zone, players to wear decals of police brutality victims: report

GOODELL CORRESPONDS TO NFL FANS DESCRIBING PREPARES FOR SEASON

“As we continue to amplify and elevate the NFL’s ongoing and long-term commitment to social justice, we will be incorporating several prominent elements on the field, into all broadcasts and across league and club platforms to begin the NFL season and beyond,” the memo supposedly checked out. “In developing these concepts, we have worked directly with players and received input from the NFLPA.”

In a couple of of the examples, the messages “It Takes All Of Us” and “End Racism” would be painted on the end line. Names like Breonna Taylor or Ahmaud Arbery would be on the back of a gamer’s helmet.

According to the NFL Network, the league will likewise go on with playing the Black nationwide anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” ahead of Week 1 video games.

The league will supposedly acknowledge the valiancy of healthcare employees, those on the cutting edge of social justice reform and NFL players’ journeys to the very first video game of the season.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in June promised that the league would be much better in acknowledging social justice problems in the U.S. in wake of the death of George Floyd.