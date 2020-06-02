NFL teams ordered by Commissioner Roger Goodell to hold training camp at home facilities | NFL News





NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote to all 32 teams

All 32 NFL teams have been advised by Commissioner Roger Goodell to hold training camps at their home facilities this summer time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most NFL teams keep at their training complexes year-round, however Dallas, Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Buffalo are amongst those who stage training camp elsewhere.

The Cowboys and Steelers are scheduled for the Hall of Fame recreation in Canton, Ohio, on August 6 and would be the first two teams to report in late July. Dallas normally trains in Oxnard, California, and Pittsburgh in close by Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

The Cowboys have by no means held their total preseason at home. The Steelers have skilled at St Vincent College in Latrobe for greater than a half-century.

The league has cancelled all in-person exercises at crew facilities, which solely up to now two weeks have begun opening on a restricted foundation. No coaches nor gamers aside from these present process medical remedy and rehabilitation have been allowed in these facilities.

Soon, the NFL is hopeful of getting membership complexes absolutely open, however underneath strict medical pointers together with social distancing protocols.

One crew in one thing of a limbo are the Raiders. Their transfer to Las Vegas has been sophisticated by the pandemic – they’d been understanding of their Oakland-area complicated in Alameda, and had been planning to hold training camp as regular in Napa, about one hour north of the Bay Area. However, they might resolve to transfer it to their new facility in Henderson, Nevada.

The Bills have gone to St John Fisher College outdoors of Rochester, New York, since 2000, although they’ve decreased the time they’ve spent away for camp lately underneath coach Sean McDermott.

The Bills have expanded apply facilities at and round their headquarters, and final 12 months unveiled a brand new training facility/weight room that includes state-of-the-art gear and costing about $18m as an addition to their headquarters.