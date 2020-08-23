NFL teams canceling football activities due to positive COVID-19 tests

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 13: Detailed view of the NFL logo design on the pitch throughout the NFL match in between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London,England (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

The NFL’s COVID-19 screening center in New Jersey has actually discovered ‘irregularities’ in their outcomes throughout the league

In an act of severe care, a number of teams throughout the NFL are closing down football operations up until they get more info about defects in the league’s screening center, which is based inNew Jersey Per BioReference, the NFL’s screening partner, a number of gamers have actually checkedpositive For those NFL teams which do not get screening arise from BioReference’s New Jersey lab, they must be able to continue operations per normal, as they get ready for the routine season.

While frightening from the start, Sunday early morning’s actions are a great trial run for the league’s brand-new COVID-19 guidelines, which basically need teams to closed down operations for worry of a break out.

https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1297530842676449280

The Browns was among the teams sent out house after taking their COVID-19 test

Per ESPN’s Josina …