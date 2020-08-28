NFL teams cancel practice following shooting of Jacob Blake | NFL News







Multiple NFL teams revealed on Thursday early morning they were cancelling practice to utilize the time rather to buy social justice modification.

The Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets stated their teams would deal with methods to make a long lasting social effect in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting by a law enforcement officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Blake, an unarmed black male, was shot 7 times on Sunday by a uniformed officer while approaching his automobile.

“The Colts will not practice today,” a team-issued release read. “Instead, the team will use the day to discuss and work toward making a lasting social impact and inspiring change in our communities.”