NFL Star Malik Jackson Refuses To Accept Apology Of Drew Brees

Philadelphia Eagles defensive sort out Malik Jackson spoke out to blast New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ statements made final week, when he stated he would by no means agree with those that present disrespect to the American flag by kneeling through the nationwide anthem.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees instructed Yahoo Finance. “Let me just tell what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States.”

Brees went on to say that as somebody from a navy household whose grandfathers served in World War II, he has an excessive amount of respect for the flag and those that have fought for it. Unfortunately, the liberal mob set their sights on Brees for making these feedback that by no means ought to have been seen as controversial within the first place, and he has since been pressured to apologize a number of instances for them.

Jackson simply attacked Brees in a brand new interview with ABC6 in Philadelphia, saying that he doesn’t settle for his apology and that he thinks the quarterback solely stated “sorry” as a result of the general public was “disagreeing” with him. “I don’t accept his apology,” Jackson stated. “I think he’s only apologizing because of people coming for him, and people are disagreeing with him and he understands that his base in Louisiana, there’s a lot of black people. Whatever happens, it must be nice to make $25 million a year and have that stance.”

The defensive sort out went on to say that this incident has precipitated him to lose all respect for Brees. Apparently, he can’t deal with somebody displaying love for the nation that has given all of us a lot.

“I lost a lot of respect for Drew Brees. A great player, but very insensitive about the times and where he stands,” Jackson stated, later including, “My great granddaddy and dad fought in the war too, and they were getting spit on at the same time. I understand where you’re coming from. But I said ‘F you’ for your mindset. You’re still not understanding where we’re coming from after three years of trying to talk about this and get notoriety. You’re still talking about kneeling for a flag. A flag that has oppressed people.”

Jackson concluded his rant by ominously suggesting that he’s excited to confront Brees when the Eagles play the Saints on December 13. “Definitely excited playing them in the year,” Jackson stated. “I’m gonna have a lot to say. Hopefully I don’t get too wild with it. I don’t understand how you can say that when you have people blocking for you that are black, when you have people catching the ball from you that are black, when you have people running the ball for you that are black.”

It must be famous that Brees by no means stated something about black individuals and solely defended the American flag, however this reality doesn’t imply something to Jackson and the opposite liberals who need his head on a platter. This is strictly why Brees by no means ought to have apologized to the liberal mob within the first place. His rights to free speech are simply as vital as anybody’s.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on June 9, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

