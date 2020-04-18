NFL Says No Dress Code for 2020 Draft, Celeb Tailors Taking a Hit

Exclusive

One of the very best elements of the NFL Draft is the CRAZY FASHION — however do not anticipate to see too many loopy fits this 12 months, due to COVID-19.

With the Draft going digital — and everybody from gamers to coaches to execs staying dwelling — the market for these dope tailor-made fits has mainly dried out.

There’s no approach for the gamers to get to their tailors for measurements — and we’re instructed a number of gamers plan on going informal as a outcome.

One high movie star tailor put it this fashion — “Since it’s a virtual draft this year, there will sadly be no need for suits.”

Another enormous tailor mentioned, “At this time none of the draftees I would normally have dressed for the occasion have committed to wearing a custom piece this year due to circumstances.”

We reached out to the NFL to see if there may be a gown code that may require gamers to decorate up for the event, however we have been instructed there isn’t any coverage concerning clothes.

“It’s up to the individual players,” an NFL spokesperson tells us … however hinted we most probably will not see draftees getting chosen whereas sporting sweatpants.

“In previous years, players who did not attend the Draft but appeared in interviews with NFL Network or ESPN generally wore suits.”