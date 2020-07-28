NFL preseason games canceled ahead of 2020 season, commissioner says

“The NFL in 2020 will not look like other years,” Goodell composed. “Players and coaches will be tested for the virus regularly, including every day for a while. Preseason games have been canceled.”

Goodell composed that late summer season and early fall are normally “the most optimistic time of year for our fans, and for all 32 teams.”

“In a year that has been extraordinarily difficult for our country and the world, we hope the energy of this moment will provide some much-needed optimism,” Goodell composed.