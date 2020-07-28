NFL preseason games canceled ahead of 2020 season, commissioner says

“The NFL in 2020 will not look like other years,” Goodell composed. “Players and coaches will be tested for the virus regularly, including every day for a while. Preseason games have been canceled.”
Goodell composed that late summer season and early fall are normally “the most optimistic time of year for our fans, and for all 32 teams.”
“In a year that has been extraordinarily difficult for our country and the world, we hope the energy of this moment will provide some much-needed optimism,” Goodell composed.
Along with a canceled preseason, gamers and group personnel will need to follow strenuous health and wellness procedures, Goodell stated.
“When there is a positive test, strict regulations will be enforced to isolate and care for that individual and to contain the virus before it spreads,” Goodell composed, including that state and regional health standards will identify whether fans will participate in games this season.
The WNBA tipped off its season Saturday at IMG Academy in Florida, the NBA is set to reboot its season later on today in a bubble at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando and the NHL is preparing to reboot with double bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton.