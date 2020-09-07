NFL power rankings, Week 1: Chiefs, Saints are favorites

With the 2020 season kicking off this week, it’s time for the first NFL power rankings of the year.

32 Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville is in the midst of a full-scale rebuild, and unless Gardner Minshew is fantastic, the Jaguars are the favorites to land the No. 1 pick.

31 Washington Football Team

It’s Terry McLaurin, maybe Dwayne Haskins and nobody else for Washington. It’s going to be a long year offensively.

30 New York Jets

Adam Gase is involved. Not good.

29 New York Giants

Can Joe Judge turn the tide? It starts with Daniel Jones cutting down on fumbles and the defense getting off the field on third down.

28 Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals might lose a bunch of games, but the offense is going to score. Joe Burrow will be fun to watch.

27 Carolina Panthers

The weapons are real in Carolina, but so is a very young defense in the league’s best division. A tough combination to survive.

26 Miami Dolphins

Miami could climb quickly from here. The Dolphins finished 5-4 in their last nine games of 2019 and looked to be building something intriguing.

25 Detroit Lions

If Matthew Stafford is healthy, the Lions are a darkhorse to compete for a wild card spot. If not, it’s house-cleaning…