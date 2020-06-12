NFL pledges $250m to help in fight against racism and social injustice | NFL News





The NFL will donate $250m to social justice causes

The NFL has pledged to donate $250m to social justice causes on the next 10 years.

This uses the league last week committed to do more to promote equality and admitted it was wrong for perhaps not listening to players fighting for racial equality.

The announcement was made in a statement Thursday: “The NFL is growing our social justice efforts via a 10-year total $250m fund to combat systemic racism and support the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African-Americans.

“The NFL and our clubs will continue to work collaboratively with NFL players to support applications to tackle criminal proper rights reform, authorities reforms, and economic and educational improvement.

“In addition to the financial commitment, we will continue to leverage the NFL Network and all of our media properties to place an increased emphasis on raising awareness and promoting education of social justice issues to our fans and help foster unity.”

1:26 NFL Network’s Steve Wyche feels there exists “genuine sincerity” right behind commissioner Roger Goodell’s apology NFL Network’s Steve Wyche feels there exists “genuine sincerity” right behind commissioner Roger Goodell’s apology

In November 2017, the group vowed to contribute practically $100m to causes helping African-American areas.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell replied to a released simply by players askin the group to problem a modified statement around the issue regarding systemic racism and authorities brutality.

Goodell accepted that the group condemns “racism and the systematic oppression of black people” and has been “wrong for not listening to NFL players”.

The promise, give your word comes in the awaken of the dying of George Floyd upon May 25 in Minneapolis.