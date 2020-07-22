NFL players will honor racism victims with names on helmet decals

Each week, teams will have an option to honor one specific name or several names, a source told CNN. All 32 NFL teams will feature the decals.

It will depend on the players to determine which name or initials will be featured on the decals, the origin said.

As social justice unrest has rocked the country lately, the league has been making an unique efforts to confront racism, four years after Colin Kaepernick started to kneel on one knee during the pre-game National Anthem as a protest against systemic racism.

Without mentioning Kaepernick, a former player for the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said last month the league should have listened earlier to players’ concerns about racism.