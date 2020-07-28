NFL players who have opted out of playing the 2020 season over coronavirus concerns

Players have time to choose what they wish to do however numerous players have made that choice prior to training school started. Pro Football Talk kept in mind that the decide-out due date is 7 days from when the modified cumulative bargaining contract is signed. As of this writing, the earliest due date isAug 4.
Here are some of the players who have currently opted out of the 2020 season.
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Andre Smith, OL
BUFFALO COSTS
Star Lotulelei, DT
CAROLINA PANTHERS
Jordan Mack, POUND
DALLAS COWBOYS
Maurice Canady, DB
Stephen Guidry, WR
DENVER BRONCOS
Kyle Peko, DT
GREEN BAY PACKERS
Devin Funchess, WR
HOUSTON TEXANS
Eddie Venderdoes, DT
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, OL
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Michael Pierce, DT
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Brandon Bolden, RB
Patrick Chung, S
Dont’a Hightower, POUND
Marcus Cannon, OL
Najee Toran, OL
Dan Vitale, RB
BRAND-NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Jason Laan Vander, TE
Cole Wick, TE
New York City JETS
Leo Koloamtangi, C
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Marquise Goodwin, WR
TENNESSEE TITANS
Anthony McKinney, T