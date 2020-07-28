NFL players who have opted out of playing the 2020 season over coronavirus concerns

Players have time to choose what they wish to do however numerous players have made that choice prior to training school started. Pro Football Talk kept in mind that the decide-out due date is 7 days from when the modified cumulative bargaining contract is signed. As of this writing, the earliest due date isAug 4.

Here are some of the players who have currently opted out of the 2020 season.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Andre Smith, OL

BUFFALO COSTS

Star Lotulelei, DT

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Jordan Mack, POUND

DALLAS COWBOYS

Maurice Canady, DB

Stephen Guidry, WR

DENVER BRONCOS

Kyle Peko, DT

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Devin Funchess, WR

HOUSTON TEXANS

Eddie Venderdoes, DT

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, OL

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Michael Pierce, DT

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Brandon Bolden, RB

Patrick Chung, S

Dont’a Hightower, POUND

Marcus Cannon, OL

Najee Toran, OL

Dan Vitale, RB

BRAND-NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Jason Laan Vander, TE

Cole Wick, TE

New York City JETS

Leo Koloamtangi, C

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Marquise Goodwin, WR

TENNESSEE TITANS

Anthony McKinney, T