NFL plans to play Black national anthem before Week 1 games

The news was first reported by The Undefeated , which is owned by ESPN.

According to the foundation, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will soon be played before “The Star-Spangled Banner.” This will begin with the nationally televised first game of the season, which can be on September 10, once the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, host the Houston Texans.

The song will also be played during the full slate of the Week 1 Sunday afternoon games, throughout Sunday Night Football and during the two ESPN Monday night games, the source says.

Additionally, the source says that the league is working collaboratively with players to recognize victims of systemic racism throughout the season. Among the things being discussed with players are adding names of victims on helmet decals or jerseys patches, along with educational programs and storytelling (such as additional PSAs about the victims and their families).