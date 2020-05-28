NFL owners table rule change proposals including onside kick alternative | NFL News





Recovering an onside kick has turn out to be more and more troublesome for NFL groups

NFL owners have tabled a proposal for an alternative to the onside kick with a fourth-and-15 play and authorized testing expanded use of video replay within the preseason to assist in officiating.

On a convention name Thursday, the 32 owners additionally elevated the variety of gamers who could also be designated for return from the injured record throughout a season from two to 3.

Also handed was making everlasting the enlargement of automated replay evaluations to incorporate scoring performs and turnovers negated by a foul, and any profitable or unsuccessful additional factors.

The competitors committee’s advice to increase defenseless participant safety to a kick-off or punt returner who’s in possession of the ball however has not had time to keep away from or chase away contact of an opponent additionally was authorized. So was stopping groups from manipulating the sport clock by committing a number of dead-ball fouls whereas the clock is operating – a problem that got here up a number of instances in 2019, including through the postseason.

Using video replay for cross interference calls was dropped after a one-year experiment that led to extra uncertainty than readability. Many folks within the league cited the presence of an excessive amount of subjectivity within the evaluations.

Tabled was a proposal to have a sales space choose function an eighth official on every crew and name for evaluations on sure performs. But the league will experiment with extra overview choices through the preseason, which is scheduled to start on Aug. 6 with the Pro Football Hall of Fame recreation between Pittsburgh and Dallas.

The preseason schedule, after all, is an uncertainty as is the NFL’s regular-season due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the league has acknowledged it plans to play every part as scheduled whereas making contingency plans that would embrace no followers at video games, shifting or delaying video games.